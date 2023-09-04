For this week’s Young Stock Podcast, deputy news editor Barry Murphy talks to Dublin woman Claire Connolly on her PhD investigating cow metabolism and its impact on sustainability.
Claire tells us about where her interest in food and agriculture came from, her time at the Rose of Tralee and a little bit about her grá for running and baking.
Listen in to hear all about it.
