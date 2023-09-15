On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, machinery correspondent Gary Abbott talks to Roscommon man, Cian O’Leary, on his role as product demonstrator with the Case IH brand based in the UK.

Cian talks about what it was like studying abroad at Harper Adams University, his current role as product demonstrator and what it involves on a day-to-day basis, his ambitions and interests outside work.

Tune in to hear all about it.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 0868366465.