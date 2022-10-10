In this week's Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast in association with Macra, we hear from Richard Primrose.

In this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Peter McCann talks to Richard Primrose about his day job with the Bank of Ireland and his suckler farm in Co Fermanagh.

We also have all the regular slots with a round-up of news, market updates and sustainability facts.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.