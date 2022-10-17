Patrick Cashman at the Goldcrop maize and beet trial site in Cobh, Co Cork.

Patrick Cashman joins us on this week’s Young Stock Podcast.

He talks about everything from farming and completing his PhD to marketing and distributing new grass and clover varieties coming from the Teagasc breeding programme.

As always, we have a report from the news team. Noel Bardon joins us with this week's news.

Ellen Durkin has the sustainability fact of the week and Martin Merrick has news from the markets.

