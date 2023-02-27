Tipperary man Shane Delahunt is a almost one third of the way through calving 380 cows this spring.

He is farming in partnership with his father in Riverstown and this week he talks to the Young Stock Podcast on the changes to the nitrates banding, calving and breeding.

Shane also plays hooker for Connacht rugby and tells us how he manages to balance training, matches and farming.

As always, there's a quickfire round and this week he settles the debate on whether it's called a fork, a sprong or a grape.

We'd love to hear from podcast listeners, so get in touch with your views on 086-836 6465.