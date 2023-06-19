James Carr - farmer, woodwork teacher and Mayo senior footballer - with his pygmy goat Dessie on his farm in the parish of Ardagh, southwest of Ballina, Co Mayo. \ Michael McLaughlin

After his popularity in his My Farming Week article, we sit back down again with James Carr (between his packed schedule) for the Young Stock Podcast to see how his commitments to football and farming work around his full-time job as a construction teacher.

Having played with his club Ardagh since under 8, James has recently solidified his spot on the Mayo senior football team.

During all this, he has completed his green cert and taken more responsibility on the home farm, introducing pedigree and commercial ewes to Greenwood for the first time, as well as introducing some beef AI.

We chat about lambing to suit teacher’s holidays and the quieter period in football, his take-homes from completing his green cert and if he would ever re-enter dairying.

But who text him on his way to an All-Ireland final about a Texel ram?

You can listen to the interview below.