On this week's Young Stock Podcast, Shanon Kinahan spoke to Conor Murphy from Tullow, Co Carlow, about his family’s switch from sucklers to dairy, life as a young dairy farmer in rural Ireland, owning his own Ardclay pedigree Shorthorn herd and making the move to New Zealand.

We also managed to squeeze in the quick-fire round, which had some very interesting answers this week.

