Peter McCann interviewed Zac Elkin, a young beef and sheep farmer from Co Down, for the very first episode of the Young Stock Podcast.

The first episode of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast can be listened to below. The podcast is produced with the support of Macra.

This new podcast will come to you each Monday and is produced by young people, for young people.

It’s a must-listen for young people in rural Ireland and for anyone who wants to learn more about agriculture and farming.

Each week, the younger members of the Irish Farmers Journal team will bring you a big interview, where we will meet people from across the country with different stories to tell from shearing sheep to travelling abroad.

This week, Northern Ireland correspondent Peter McCann talks to Zac Elkin, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Down, who is heading to New Zealand.

We will have regular slots including Martin’s Markets. Martin will keep you posted on the latest prices from grain to beef. Noel’s sustainability fact of the week will keep us informed and Rachel wants to hear your opinions on the latest topics and news. Next week Rachel wants to hear what you think of the new environmental scheme, ACRES and the organic farming scheme.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 0868366465.