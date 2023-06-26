In this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Dublin woman Christine Farrell talks to Barry Murphy about her role with Bord Bia and her passion for Irish food.

As their strategic projects manager, Farrell has been involved with several of Bord Bia’s promotional campaigns and is notching out a career in an agri-food sector she has grown to love.

Bord Bia's Christine Farrell (far right) is notching out a career in the agri-food sector.

She talks about her time as president of DCU Students’ Union and tells us where her interest in sustainable farm produce began.

Listen in to hear all about it.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the Young Stock Podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.