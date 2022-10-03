On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, supported by Macra, Stephen Robb catches Seedtech’s trial manager Denis Dunne.

Denis studied animal and crop production in UCD, but deferred his final year to take part in the ITLUS/Rosenbohm US farm internship.

Upon completing his degree, he then started work in the seed trade, working with Waterford-based Seedtech. He also has a keen interest in competition ploughing.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan gets your opinions and views and Noel is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

