On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, Stephen Robb catches up with Stephen Nolan, plant manager with Green Generation.

Stephen is highly experienced in the area of anaerobic digestion and manages one of Ireland's leading plants, Green Generation in Nurney, Co Kildare.

We discuss his career to date, anaerobic digestion and the emerging opportunities in the industry.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Noel Bardon on news and Ellen delves into the sustainability fact of the week.

Listen to the podcast below.