On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Husqvarna, Stephen Robb chats to procurement and wholesale manager at Aurivo Co-operative Ian Finneran.

Ian farms in Boyle, Co Roscommon, and also works as procurement and wholesale manager at Aurivo Co-operative Society.

Having started in the company after completing a degree in animal and crop production in UCD, he worked in various areas in the company.

He now has responsibility for purchasing all raw ingredients for the company’s mill and works with wholesale customers.

He also farms part-time with his parents on their suckler farm and plays football for his local club.

Listen to the full podcast below:

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.