Katie Shanahan and her sheep dog 'Rock' tend to pedigree Turret Charollais sheep on Katie's farm in Leap. \ Andy Gibson

Katie is currently in the middle of her MSc in management and marketing at UCC.

Having previously completed her undergraduate degree in social science, she realised during COVID that farming is where she wanted to be full-time, after which she also discovered the wide variety of career prospects in it.

Katie Shanahan bottle-feeds a newly born lamb, just a few hours old, in the lambing shed on Katie's farm in Leap. \ Andy Gibson

With a strong online following of 140,000 followers on TikTok and 14,000 followers on Instagram, she is using social media to help promote Irish agriculture to a wider audience.

In this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Katie outlines why she went back to college to complete a green cert in Clonakilty and she advises listeners that if they have an interest in agriculture, they should pursue it as a career.

Katie Shanahan with her herd of Continental cattle on her farm in Leap. \ Andy Gibson

We’d love to hear from our podcast listeners, so get in touch with your views by emailing youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leaving us a WhatsApp voice note at 086 836 6465.

Listen in below.