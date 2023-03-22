At the moment, Rachel is based at UCD Lyons Farm, where she is completing research as part of her PhD.
Her research is part of the Multi4More project, and focuses on optimising multispecies sward mixtures to support animal performance, animal health and reduce environmental impact.
It’s a busy time for Rachel as she divides her time between lambing on Lyons Farm and the lab. She also talks about her hopes to start her own Border Leicester flock at home in Donegal.
