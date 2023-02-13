On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, Sarah McIntosh catches up with Laois local Deirdre O’Shea.

With over nine years of experience working in the industry, Deirdre is no stranger to the agri-food sector.

We discuss her career to date, from being Agri Aware’s executive director to her current role as food, agribusiness and beverage practice leader at Aon Ireland.

Deirdre gives advice to young stock listeners who are in the early stages of their career development. She emphasises the importance of putting yourself forward for a role even if you don’t think you tick all the boxes.

As always, there’s a quickfire round and this week she settles the tough debate on whether Barry’s or Lyons is the GOAT teabag.

We’d love to hear from our podcast listeners, so get in touch with your views by emailing youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leaving us a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

Listen in below.

Read more

Young Stock Podcast: calving 380 cows and playing rugby for Connacht