On this week's Young Stock Podcast, which is supported by Macra na Feirme, we talk to Macra president John Keane.

John tells us about life as a young dairy farmer, how hurling can sometimes put a stop to milking and all that comes with being president of Macra, from meeting Government ministers to supporting local clubs.

Rachel Donovan hears some opinions from young beef farmers, Martin's Markets returns and Noel Bardon has a new sustainability fact of the week.

You can listen to the podcast here.