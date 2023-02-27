Maeve O'Keefe is from Ballynoe in Co Cork.

Proud Cork woman Maeve O'Keefe is currently in the depths of calving on her 300-cow dairy farm, which is split between two milking platforms in Ballynoe and Curraglass in Co Cork.

However, she is most notably known for being the brains behind the invention of the roll-over cow crate.

When the sixth-generation dairy farmer went to study agriculture in Kildalton and WIT, she soon found herself on work placement in New Zealand, where she got the idea for the crate.

While also being CEO of Hoofcare Direct, Maeve tells us how she manages her time between the farm, playing camogie for her local club and being a mother to a two-year old girl.

