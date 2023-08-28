Kellie Rouse, second from left, pictured with CAFRE lecturer Dr Kate Semple and fellow ag tech students at a farm walk in 2019.

Kellie Rouse decided at the last minute to study agriculture at college and has no regrets about her choice years later.

She now works for the Ulster Farmers' Union as a policy officer covering beef, lamb and hill farming.

In this week's Young Stock Podcast, she talks about her home farm in Tyrone, studying agriculture at college, her career to date and the outlook for beef and sheep farming in Northern Ireland.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.