Jarlath grew up on a beef and sheep farm in Tipperary and is now farming part-time in Co Kerry.

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, we meet Jarlath Sutton from Moneygall, Co Tipperary, who is a mixed-animal vet based in Rathmore, Co Kerry.

Having studied biological science in University of Limerick and qualifying as a science teacher, Jarlath was still eager to become a vet.

We discuss everything from studying veterinary in Budapest and balancing the work-life schedule, to his teenage years working with a local silage contractor.

Jarlath also gives us his number one tip for those starting off their career in the world of veterinary.

His quick-fire round at the end of the interview is also one not to be missed.

As always, we have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Noel Bardon on news and Ellen delves into the sustainability fact of the week.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp

voice note at 086-836 6465.

Listen to the podcast below.