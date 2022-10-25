Wicklow farmer Shauna Jager is currently working on a near 2,000-cow dairy farm in New Zealand.

Wicklow farmer Shauna Jager joins us on this week’s Young Stock Podcast.

She talks to us from New Zealand where she is currently milking on a farm with near 2,000 cows. She describes the farm’s set-up and the learnings we could apply to farms at home in Ireland.

Shauna also tells us about her time as auditor of UCD Agricultural Science Society, her course and her plans for the future.

Podcast

As always, we have a report from the news team. Rachel Donovan joins us with this week's news.

Ellen Durkin has the sustainability fact of the week and Martin Merrick has news from the markets.

Remember, students can get free digital access to the Irish Farmers Journal by subscribing here.

To see more content relevant to young farmers, click here.

You can listen to the podcast below.