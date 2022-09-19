On this week's Young Stock podcast, we speak to Mayo dairy farmer Kevin Moran.

Kevin is farming over the border in Galway and this week chats about his farm, sustainability and has some solid advice for young farmers.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan has an update on news and views and Noel is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.