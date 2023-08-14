David lined out for Limerick to beat Kilkenny in this year's All-Ireland hurling final.

This week's Young Stock Podcast guest is five-time All-Ireland-winning hurler David Reidy from Co Limerick.

The 30-year-old grew up on a dairy farm in south Limerick in a place called Dromin.

Now a primary school teacher, David talks about how the job lends itself to being able to play inter-county hurling while also helping out on the farm.

We also talk about rural life and why so many young people are leaving Ireland at the minute.

"Traveling has crossed my mind, but hurling has really been to the forefront of my life for the last six or seven years. I got lucky with the path I've chosen and I don't think I'd change it," he said.

The quickfire round is always a favourite among listeners, so make sure and stick around for that at the end - you just might find out what David thinks the most annoying rule in hurling is at the minute.

You can tune in here: