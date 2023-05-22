The US pro handball tour finished up in Salt Lake City last weekend.

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Rachel Donovan speaks to Galway farmer Martin Mulkerrins, who is currently in Texas A&M University coaching handball.

He is also just off the US pro handball tour, which he came second in, and is now in preparation for the US Nationals, which take place at the end of the month.

A UCD agricultural science alumnus, the Galway man went on to do Teagasc’s Welsh fellowship masters for two years and subsequently lectured at Mountbellew Agricultural College.

Although he’s not at home at the minute, he is keeping a tight eye on his brother Diarmuid, who is looking after the few acres in Galway. He fills us in on what their farming set up is at home and their plans for the future.

Listen to the full podcast below:

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.