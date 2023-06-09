On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, we caught up with Noel McSweeney, a young beef farmer from Macroom, Co Cork.

Noel is a beef farmer and a pedigree and commercial show cattle breeder who speaks to us about his time studying agricultural science at Waterford Institute of Technology, his time with Macra na Feirme and how he balances it all with a busy day job with the Department of Agriculture working in the aqua sector.

We also managed to squeeze in the quick-fire round, which had some interesting answers this week!

