On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Peter McCann chats to president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) Peter Alexander, who joins him on the line from Germany.

Martin Merrick gives us an update on markets, Rachel Donovan has on overview of the news and Noel Bardon supplies his sustainability fact of the week.

You can get in touch with this podcast by emailing youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or by leaving a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

This podcast is supported by Macra.

