On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, Stephen Robb chats to associate director with WEW Engineering Jack Browne.

Jack is taking part in a leading silvoarable farm European Innovation Partnership project, where he is combining organic grain, fruit and nut production on his farm in Tullow, Co Carlow.

Jack also works with WEW Engineering, a consulting engineering company focusing specifically on water, wastewater and waste to energy sectors.

