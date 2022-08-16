On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, Gary Abbott catches up with Gareth McAllister, a young Co Antrim man working as Northern Irish regional business manager with Keenan Alltech.

Outside Gareth's role with Keenan Alltech, he is actively involved in the family tillage farm near Bushmills.

The main enterprises on the McAllister farm include dairy calf-to-beef, contract rearing and the growing of potatoes.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan gets your opinions and views and Noel Bardon is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

