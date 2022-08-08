On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Peter McCann catches up with young poultry farmer Peter Alexander.
Peter is the current president of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster.
The podcast is supported by Macra.
We also have our regular slots including Martin’s Markets, Rachel Donovan has a news update and Noel Bardon is here with our sustainability fact of the week.
To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.
