The fifth episode of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast is ready to go and is produced with the support of Macra.

Available below, our Young Stock Podcast will come to you each week and is produced by young people, more importantly for young people.

On this week’s episode, Peter Thomas Keaveney speaks to Richard Kane, a young engineer who runs a 1,000-acre tillage operation and a successful machinery manufacturing business in Co Down.

We also have our regular slots including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan gets your opinions and views and Noel Bardon is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

The podcast is a must-listen for young people in rural Ireland and for anyone who wants to learn more about agriculture and farming.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

