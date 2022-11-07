The 20th episode of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast is now ready to listen to and is produced with the support of Macra.

Available below, our Young Stock Podcast will come to you each week and is produced by young people, more importantly for young people.

On this week’s episode, Peter Thomas Keaveney speaks to Padraig Noonan, who runs a large-scale contracting business alongside his father Moss and brother Seamus just outside Conna, Co Cork.

The family also runs an 80-acre tillage farming enterprise which acts as a sideline to the main contracting business.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Noel Bardon gets your opinions and views and Ellen is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

The podcast is a must-listen for young people in rural Ireland and for anyone who wants to learn more about agriculture and farming.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here.