In this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, Kilkenny man Podge Dunphy speaks to Barry Murphy about his good times selling nuts and fertiliser with Daltons Chancellor Mills.

Spending his days making sales in farmers’ yards and contracting during the summers, Podge talks about the community in rural Ireland and the craic that goes with it.

He speaks to us from Australia where he is currently having the time of his life. However, he says he hopes to return to the day job and the home farm in future.

Podge was also an escort at the Rose of Tralee last August and he tells us all about it and his Waterford Rose and farmer’s daughter, Helen Geary.

