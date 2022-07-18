On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, supported by Macra na Feirme, we talk to sheep shearer, sheep farmer and businessman Karol Devaney.
Karol is from a family steepedwith a long history in shearing and hill sheep farming in Co Sligo. He discusses his early start in the world of shearing, re-learning to shear on his right hand, his business Ewe Knit and much more.
As always, we have the important facts and figures you need to know this week, from market trends to news and sustainability facts.
