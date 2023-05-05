Welcome to a special episode of the Young Stock Podcast, the podcast series by young journalists for young readers of the Irish Farmers Journal.

This week’s episode is focused on mental health.

We’re joined by Dr Louise McHugh from the UCD school of psychology, who will discuss the stark findings of a survey on mental health, and by Jonathan Dwyer from the Make the Moove programme.

Please remember if you need to talk to someone about your mental health, you can ring Samaritans on 116123, Pieta House on 1800 24 72 47, Aware on 1800 80 48 48 or you can get in touch with MaketheMoove@gmail.com.