Sarah McIntosh with Sinead Slevin, Carol Sheehy and Jill Sheehy, Scoil Chriost Rí, Portlaoise who are finalists in this year’s Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition.

For this week's Young Stock Podcast, careers and education journalist Sarah McIntosh talks to Catherine Smith and William Delaney from Certified Irish Angus.

William Delaney is the co-ordinator responsible for the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

He speaks about the hands-on educational programme that is encouraging students across Ireland to learn about where their food comes from. William also talks about his own career pathway and offers advice for anyone considering a master's degree.

As a technical team manager at Certified Irish Angus, Catherine Smith speaks about growing up surrounded by pedigree Herefords. She discusses her career pathway to date and the importance of encouraging the next generation to tackle challenges in the sector.

We couldn't let Catherine and William go without doing the quick-fire round.

