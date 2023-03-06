In this week’s instalment of the Young Stock Podcast, Mayo man Robert Lally speaks to Noel Bardon about getting into beef farming as a young farmer.

Lally talks about the challenges young farmers face in getting financial backing from the banks and trying to access land when competing with established dairy farmers and forestry.

The young farmer also explains how Macra has allowed him to socialise in his rural area, as well as keep him in tune with the latest news.

Plus, hear Lally’s responses to the questions put to him in the quick-fire round.

