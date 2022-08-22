Niall Laffan on the Germinal stand at Tullamore Show.

On this week's Young Stock Podcast, we chat to Niall Laffan from Co Tipperary.

Niall chats to the Irish Farmers Journal about farming with his family, working for Germinal Ireland and planting sunflowers.

For the second year in a row, the Laffan family has opened up a sunflower field for charity. In 2021, the initiative raised €38,000.

Also on the show, Rachel Donovan has a roundup of news, Noel Bardon has a sustainability fact of the week and Martin's Markets keep you up to date on prices.

You can listen to the podcast here.