On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast supported by Macra, we hear from Co Cork native and PhD candidate Jamie O'Driscoll.

Jamie is undertaking trials at Teagasc Grange through the Teagasc Walsh Fellowship looking at reducing the age of dairy-beef cattle at slaughter - an important research area, with the Food Vision beef and sheep group recommending a reduction in the average age at slaughter in its final report.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, the latest farming news from Rachel and another sustainability fact of the week from Ellen.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast below.