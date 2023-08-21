The Young Stock Podcast with Sarah McIntosh, Rachel Donovan, Sarah O'Sullivan and Noel Bardon.

With the return to college quickly approaching for many listeners of the Young Stock Podcast, this week sees talk turn to college tips.

From the struggles of accommodation and commutes, to the study and social side of college life, we have it covered.

News correspondent Noel Bardon is joined by news team colleague Rachel Donovan, Sarah McIntosh of Irish Country Living and UCD student and Irish Farmers Journal intern Sarah O'Sullivan.

And remember to get in touch with your ideas and feedback on the Young Stock Podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.