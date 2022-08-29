The latest episode of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast is available below and is produced with the support of Macra na Feirme.

This week, news correspondent Barry Murphy talks to incoming auditor of the University College Dublin (UCD) Agricultural Science Society (UCD Ag Soc) and Cavan dairy farmer Ciara Byers for our big interview.

Ciara is entering her fourth year of animal and crop production at UCD and has recently returned from work experience at Drumgoon Dairy, South Dakota, USA.

Ciara discusses dairy farming in the US, her learnings from Drumgoon and how these can be applied in an Irish context.

She also describes the plans under way for UCD Ag Soc this year and tells us why the well-known student society is so important as a “home away from home”.

Ciara also looks at the importance of women in agriculture and says “they’ve always been there”.

News, sustainability and markets

News correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us the weekly news roundup, while colleague Noel Bardon shares farmer views and the sustainability fact of the week.

Finally, the buildings and livestock team’s Martin Merrick brings us the latest sheep, beef and grain prices in Martin’s Markets.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions.

Share your views on the matters important to young farmers by sending a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465 or email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie.