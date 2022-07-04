Barry Cassidy is a young farmer from Co Meath and works as an adviser to Minister of State Martin Heydon. Tune in to Young Stock below to hear how it all works for him.

The second episode of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast is ready to go and is produced with the support of Macra.

Available below, Young Stock will come to you each Monday and is produced by young people, for young people.

It’s a must-listen for young people in rural Ireland and for anyone who wants to learn more about agriculture and farming.

This week, news correspondent Barry Murphy talks to Barry Cassidy, a young farmer from Co Meath, who works alongside Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development Martin Heydon TD.

The two Barrys discuss how young people can influence agricultural policy and what it means to be a young farmer in Ireland today.

News and views

News correspondent Rachel Donovan and the livestock team’s Niamh Gunn bring us young farmer news and views.

The buildings and livestock team’s Martin Merrick brings us the latest sheep, beef and grain prices in Martin’s Markets.

And, finally, news correspondent Noel Bardon brings us his sustainability fact of the week.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

Drop us a text or send us a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465 or email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie.