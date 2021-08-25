Outlined below is the timetable for this Saturday’s finals.

All finalist should be at the mart at 9.30am so all animals can be unloaded and penned by the 10am start time.

All pens will be named on the morning in order of number, meaning that allocated pens should be easily found.

For the preparation part, you will be allowed to use any product you think best on your animals. There will be no wash bays available on the day so try bring your animal to the mart as clean as possible, along with buckets and whatever else you see fit to clean them. Clipping pre-event is advised but tidying up may also be done on the day. Also, don’t forget your show gear such as combs and halters!

The showmanship class will take place in the show arena at the back of the mart, with the stock judging taking place in the penning area. While there is no specified attire, you will be judged on your show-ring appearance, so dress appropriately.

Intermediate and senior finalists will be asked to give reasons for their stock judging choices. This will be done away from the animals so please bring a small notepad and pen to take notes if you wish

All finalists will receive a voucher for the canteen upstairs during the break. This canteen will be open to guardians while the young people are being judged.

In the last segment when the seniors are been judged on showmanship, the junior and intermediates will receive a practical talk on animal preparation for show day but also in the lead up to it. One of the top showmen in the country has been lined up to speak, so be ready to ask plenty of questions.

All participates are asked to wait around until the prize giving as all finalists will go home with something.

Finally, there are some special judges lined up, so be prepared for anything.