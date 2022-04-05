High nitrogen prices have made farmers more aware of its cost and the need to use applied nitrogen wisely. With CAN prices increased from around €250/t to above €1,000/t currently, it is important that every kilogram of nitrogen applied produces a return in crop or product terms which can be valued greater than its cost.

So while there is a need to be extra careful about nitrogen rates this year, there has always been an obligation to operate within the recommended rates set down for crops. This is based on the nitrogen index system which gives recommendations for the amount to use at different index levels which are largely dependent on previous land use. This is a legal obligation on all farmers.