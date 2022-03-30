The three Proxima CL, GP and HS model lines will continue to be offered.

Zetor has announced updates to its popular 97hp to 125hp Proxima models, claiming to have built over 36,000 units since the range’s launch in 2004.

The most fundamental change is the transition to a Stage V Deutz four-cylinder engine. The turbo-charged 3.6l common rail block has been tuned to produce outputs ranging from 97hp to 125hp.

A combination of DOC, DPF and SCR technology is used to meet Stage V emission standards.

The firm has said that aside from a new exhaust, engine operation is now quieter and smoother than before. Inside, the cab improvements are said to have been made to the control layout, 21l AdBlue tank and a transmission oil quality indicator.

Also new is an on-board air compressor for cleaning radiators and pumping tyres.

The three model lines will continue to be offered: Proxima CL100/110, Proxima GP100/110, and the most powerful Proxima HS100-120.

Zetor claims that the Proxima is still built with simplicity, reliability and economy in mind. It’s believed that the new models will arrive in Ireland later this year.