Zetor will be showcasing its latest 110-170hp tractors from the Proxima, Forterra and Crystal ranges at next week’s Ploughing.

This will include its recently updated Proxima (97hp to 125hp) range, of which the manufacturer claims to have built over 36,000 units since launching the range in 2004.

The most fundamental change is the transition to a Stage V Deutz four-cylinder engine. The turbo-charged 3.6l common rail block has been tuned to produce outputs ranging from 97hp to 125hp.

The manufacturer will be displaying its flagship Crystal HD 170, and has actively sold several units to date in recent years in Ireland.

A combination of DOC, DPF and SCR technology is used to meet Stage V emission standards. Inside, cab improvements are said to have been made to the control layout.

Also new is an on-board air compressor for cleaning radiators and pumping tyres. Three model lines will continue to be offered – Proxima CL100/110, Proxima GP100/110, and the most powerful Proxima HS100-120.

The Crystal is powered by a 6.1-litre six-cylinder Deutz engine with a maximum output of 171hp. The powershift transmission is built in-house by Zetor.

The front axle is built by Cararro while it is equipped with Bosch hydraulics.