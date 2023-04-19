The IFA is hosting an online meeting regarding the Residential Zoned Land Tax next Tuesday. Many farmers who applied to have their land either dezoned or recognised as unserviced and not liable for the tax have had those requests rejected by local authorities around the country. “This tax is unfair and unjust. IFA will continue to fight it” said IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh. “The advice to all affected farmers at this stage is to appeal these decisions to An Bord Pleanála.” The meeting takes place at 11am on Tuesday 25 April. Register here.
