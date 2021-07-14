Tim Kelleher with the male and reserve overall champion Cashflock Judge. Pictured also is judge Melvyn Dorman.

Zwartbles Eire hosted its annual show and sale in Tullamore last week, with 98% of lots finding new homes.

Trade throughout proved strong, with prices hitting as high as €950.

Securing this top price was the overall champion under judge Melvyn Dorman, Ballygar Jetblack. This first prizewinning ewe lamb was bred and exhibited by Roscommon-based John and Doreen Powell. She was the pick of new breeder Declan Loughran from Cavan.

Sired by Wallacetown Grouse, the January 2021-born ewe is out of a dam by Ballygar Fenton. The Ballygar team also sold a ewe lamb at €610, with David Connolly the successful buyer.

Just behind this, taking the top male price and overall second top price was Clashflock Judge, hitting the market at €940. Bred by Cork breeder Tim Kelleher, the six-month-old lamb took first place in the ram lamb class before taking the reserve overall championship. This young ram heads back down to the Rebel county with successful bidder Richard Anderson.

Kelleher also secured the second best female price on the day at €660. This Clashflock ewe headed to the Woodfield herd in Co Wicklow.

Doreen Powell exhibiting the overall champion Ballygar Jetblack. Pictured with judge Melvyn Dorman.

Other high male prices included a ram lamb from the Pure Magic flock which sold for €510, while a young ram from the Ballinagrally flock sold at €460.

Overall, sheep on the day made their way to 17 different counties across Ireland. The average for males stood at €425 while females performed stronger at €550.