A Zwartbles hogget sizzled to a new female breed record of €1,500 at the inaugural Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland (ZSBI) sale in Tullow, Co Carlow, on Saturday.

A stylish hogget, Brandon Josephine, hailed from the Nesta Fitzgerald flock, Co Kilkenny, and was bought by Eilish Von Cramon of Oakvale Zwartbles, Co Cavan.

The first ZSBI sale comes after the official launch of the society at the National Ploughing Championships this year.

The new society has resulted from the amalgamation of the Zwartbles Éire Sheep Society and the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association, which had previously operated independently.

Membership pooling from both societies appears to have led to stronger demand for and interest in the unusually marked sheep from Holland.

Leading prices

Other leading prices at Saturday’s sale were for a well-framed Cummerhill Zwartbles ewe lamb, Cummerhill Kaia, which went under the hammer for €850.

The Wexford-bred sheep heads to Co Westmeath where she joins Laura Cotterill in her newly established Almoritia Flock.

Cummerhill Kaia with owner Ryan Conway and buyer Laura Cotterill (Almoritia Zwartbles).

Another new breeder from the Elm Hall flock, Co Tipperary, Aidan Ryan picked up the third-highest priced female on the day, Woodfield Kaya. The ewe lamb from Colin Stephenson’s Woodfield flock, Co Wicklow, sold for €800.

Woodfield Kaya with owner Colin Stephenson and buyer Aidan Ryan (Elm Hall Zwartbles).

