There was a new breed record set at the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association sale last Saturday in Tullamore. Early into the ring, Allstar Jackpot from J & M Smyth was met with a flurry of bids until the hammer fell at €3,700.

The stylish sale-topper had earlier in the day been awarded ram lamb class winner and the title of reserve male champion. Jackpot was secured by P Conroy for his Twilight Blaze flock in Co Galway.

Quality rams met with a very strong trade, with the male champion, Woodfield Hulk from the Woodfield flock of C Stephenson selling for €770 and Oakvale Jeremy from the Oakvale flock of E Von Cramon selling for €1,020.

Overall rams averaged €715, with 90% of the lots on offer finding new homes.

Brisk trade

The female section also met with a very brisk trade. The top price for a female went to the day's overall champion Brackvale Jager. Tapped out by judge Noel Lally, she was bred by D Rafferty, and sold for €980 – also set a new breed record price for a female sold at an official sale in Ireland.

She was closely followed by Allstar Helen, a shearling ewe, who won reserve female champion at the pre-sale show. She was presented by purchaser of the top priced ram P Conroy and sold for €920. Second prize winner of the Shearling class, Finn Valley Harmony, sold for €880.

Shearling prices ranged from €590 up to €920 with ewe lambs ranging from €270 up to €980. Overall female’s witnessed a 90% clearance rate to average €550.