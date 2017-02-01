Banks open applications for low-cost loans

AIB has made application forms available for the Government-supported 2.95% Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme, with Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank expected to follow suit this week.

The 12-page application form available from AIB’s website is the standard agri-lending form used for all loans to farmers. It includes information about the farm’s business and financial performance, as well as details of how the borrowings will be used. AIB announced on Tuesday that it was allocated €60m of the €150m fund administered by the State’s Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).

AIB customers who wish to apply for a loan can do so in their local branch or by calling 1890 47 88 33 from 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.

Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank

Bank of Ireland announced on Wednesday that it would distribute €65m of the scheme’s funds. Its customers are invited to apply by telephone at 1890 365 222, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Bank of Ireland has also said that it would open online applications, though this was not yet active at the time of writing.

Ulster Bank is expected to announce arrangements for the distribution of the remaining €25m of the fund in the coming days. Its advisors can be contacted on 1850 211 690 from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

