Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Beef prices update: downward pressure persists
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Beef prices update: downward pressure persists

By on
Factories continue to try and ease prices back, with many sellers facing 5c/kg lower quotes at first in negotiations.
Factories continue to try and ease prices back, with many sellers facing 5c/kg lower quotes at first in negotiations.

Recent pressure on beef prices continues with many sellers facing 5c/kg lower quotes as a starting point in negotiations. Some plants are offering a base of €3.85/kg for ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Beef
Member
Listen: farming Stabiliser cattle in Tipperary
News
Listen: farming Stabiliser cattle in Tipperary
By Farmers Journal on 15 August 2017
Member
Cattle prices: strong demand for light stores at Bandon Mart
Markets
Cattle prices: strong demand for light stores at Bandon Mart
By Tommy Moyles on 14 August 2017
Member
Thousands of cattle to sail for Turkey next week
News
Thousands of cattle to sail for Turkey next week
By Paul Mooney on 14 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Beef trends: cows avoiding trade pressure
Markets
Beef trends: cows avoiding trade pressure
By Darren Carty on 09 August 2017
Member
IFA and factories face off on beef prices
News
IFA and factories face off on beef prices
By Paul Mooney on 09 August 2017
Member
Beef prices update: slow start to week
Markets
Beef prices update: slow start to week
By Darren Carty on 07 August 2017
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
Scania 124 420 Cattle Truck,
26 ft body, rear lift axle and hitch for trailer. Just tested. ...
View ad
LAMBERT ATV
SALES.IE. MAIN YAMAHA AND SUZUKI DEALER. USED YAMAHA AND HONDA IN STOCK ...
View ad
DIET FEEDERS
New Feedall Tubs, 10, 12, 14, 15, 25mtr. Selection of second hand tubs. Diet fe...
View ad
GRAZER
for sale, 4-5 ton available. Desmond Condell Engineering. ...
View ad

Place ad